House Ways, Means Committee to Discuss Releasing Trump's Tax Returns

The House Ways and Means Committee met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether to make public some of former President Donald Trump's tax information from the years 2015 to 2020.

Trump went against precedent by not sharing his tax records at the start of his administration, although it is not required. His administration has fought against making the information public.

While in office, Trump told the Treasury Department not to comply with requests, which led to legal proceedings forestalling the disclosure.

Treasury finally released Trump's tax records to Ways and Means last month when the Supreme Court chose not to overrule a lower federal court's decision allowing the disclosure.

The committee is to decide whether to disclose the records to the broader House.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.