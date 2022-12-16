×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump tax returns | house of representatives ways and means

House to Discuss Trump Tax Returns on Tuesday

House to Discuss Trump Tax Returns on Tuesday
Former President Donald Trump announces his campaign for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Friday, 16 December 2022 05:13 PM EST

A U.S. House of Representatives committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns, which it obtained late last month after a long court fight, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee's closed-door meeting will come just two weeks before Republicans are set to assume the majority in the House, which they narrowly won in November's midterm elections.

That leaves the Democrats little time to decide what, if anything, to do with Trump's returns before losing the power to set the committee's agenda.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the committee's favor last month. The committee formally announced a meeting on Tuesday, relating to "documents protected under the Internal Revenue Code" without specifying Trump.

Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades to not release his tax returns during either of his campaigns for president.

Ways and Means Democrats have said they need to see Trump's records to assess whether the Internal Revenue Service is properly auditing presidential tax returns and to gauge whether new legislation is needed.

Questions remain about what the committee will do with Trump's taxes after the gavel goes to the Republicans in January.

The documents are still subject to federal confidentiality restrictions, but Democratic lawmakers could make some details public, possibly after a vote by the full House.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. House of Representatives committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns, which it obtained late last month after a long court fight, according to a source familiar with the matter.
donald trump tax returns, house of representatives ways and means
225
2022-13-16
Friday, 16 December 2022 05:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved