Trump Taps Business Leader Lomangino for USPS Board

President Donald Trump announced this week he is nominating Anthony Lomangino to the Postal Service Board of Governors.



"Anthony is a fantastic businessman and reformer, who built one of the most successful sanitation businesses in the Country," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Lomangino has over 40 years in the waste and recycling industry and built several successful businesses.

He was one of the earliest champions of recycling refuse and developed innovative technology to accomplish pro-environmental standards in the industry.

Trump recognized Lomangino's business leadership in his post, writing: "He knows how to fix a problem, and the Postal Service has many! I know he will serve with great distinction. Congratulations Anthony!"



Lomangino will join the Postal Service's all-powerful Board of Governors as one of 11 members overseeing the agency.

The board effectively runs the service, including setting postal rates.

Lomangino, an Ellis Island Medal Of Honor winner, is a long-time friend, supporter, and donor to Trump.

Lomangino's wife, Lynda, was appointed by Trump to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees earlier this year.

At a campaign rally in Long Island, New York in September, then-candidate Trump told his audience that Lomangino was "one of the greats of all time."

Lomangino and fellow board governors face a Postal Service in crisis.

Trump said in February that he is considering changing the service's status as a quasi-government agency and move it directly under his control as part of the Commerce Department.

The agency saw a $9.5 billion loss for the last fiscal year, up from a loss of $6.5 billion in fiscal year 2023.