Trump Signals Syria Taking Bigger Role in Middle East

President Donald Trump signaled a pending announcement regarding Syria, "I think we might have a big announcement today regarding Syria," he said.

The comment was made with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his side in the White House.

The comment sheds some light on the possible outcome of mediated Syria-Israel talks focusing on potential de-escalation of regional tensions in the Middle East.

When Trump invited Erdogan to the White House, it marked a potential reset in U.S.-Turkey relations, which have been strained over issues ranging from Turkey's procurement of Russian missile systems — which led to U.S. sanctions and Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 program — to disputes over U.S. support for Kurdish forces in Syria.

Trump appears willing to engage more flexibly, which some analysts view as the president looking to Turkey as a key actor to help manage regional conflicts and the evolving power dynamics in Syria.