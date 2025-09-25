WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | syria | middle east | israel | turkey

Trump Signals Syria Taking Bigger Role in Middle East

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 02:31 PM EDT

President Donald Trump signaled a pending announcement regarding Syria, "I think we might have a big announcement today regarding Syria," he said.

The comment was made with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his side in the White House.

The comment sheds some light on the possible outcome of mediated Syria-Israel talks focusing on potential de-escalation of regional tensions in the Middle East.

When Trump invited Erdogan to the White House, it marked a potential reset in U.S.-Turkey relations, which have been strained over issues ranging from Turkey's procurement of Russian missile systems — which led to U.S. sanctions and Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 program — to disputes over U.S. support for Kurdish forces in Syria.

Trump appears willing to engage more flexibly, which some analysts view as the president looking to Turkey as a key actor to help manage regional conflicts and the evolving power dynamics in Syria.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump signaled a pending announcement regarding Syria, "I think we might have a big announcement today regarding Syria," he said.
trump, syria, middle east, israel, turkey
148
2025-31-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved