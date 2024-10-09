WATCH TV LIVE

Susan Rice: Trump's Phone Calls With Putin Appear to Be Illegal

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 08:13 PM EDT

Susan Rice, former national security adviser said Donald Trump’s phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be illegal.

"This would seem to be a violation of the Logan Act. Exactly what Trump falsely accused John Kerry of. Another apparent Trump crime," Rice wrote Tuesday on the social platform X.  

Trump, according to journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book, "War," has stayed in touch with Putin since leaving the White House.

The pair have spoken as many as seven times since Trump left office in 2021, according to an unnamed aide who spoke with Woodward.

The book also said Trump sent COVID-19 testing equipment to Putin early in the pandemic.

"As always, Trump puts himself and Russia first," Rice said in another tweet regarding the COVID tests.

"And happily screws the American people. We are NOT going back!"

The Logan Act makes it illegal for private citizens to engage with foreign governments in dispute with the United States without prior approval.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


