Kremlin Denies October Report of Trump Phone Calls With Putin

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 06:53 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied reports by American journalist Bob Woodward that former President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as many as seven times after leaving office, the RBC daily reported.

When asked by RBC if Putin and Trump had spoken on the phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, that's not true."

In his book "War," Woodward said Trump ordered an aide away from his office at his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago in early 2024 so he could conduct a private phone call with Putin, according to The Washington Post's summary of the book.

The Post said Wednesday the book does not describe what the two men discussed, and it quotes a Trump campaign official casting doubt on the supposed contact.

The book also cited an unnamed Trump aide as indicating that Trump might have spoken to Putin as many as seven times since Trump left the White House in 2021.

Trump's campaign dismissed Woodward's book and said the book's content was "made-up," The New York Times reported.

