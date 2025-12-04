Trump Focuses on 'the Poisoning of America'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he's working to stop "the poisoning of America."

Trump took to his social media platform to post a brief comment using the term "poisoning" that he has, at times, used in reference to the influx of both illegal migrants and illegal drugs.

"I'm dealing with, THE POISONING OF AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this month, Axios reported the president said cartels and rogue regimes have "turned the Caribbean into a floating highway of poison" in a story about Trump having ordered his national security and defense teams to expand classified briefings for Congress on his administration's anti-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and Pacific.

During a campaign rally in December 2023, Trump said immigrants coming to the U.S. were "poisoning the blood of our country," NBC News reported.

The president’s latest Truth Social post came as Trump faced mounting criticism after he referred to Somali immigrants as "garbage," singling out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who arrived in the United States in 1995 after her family fled Somalia's civil war.

