Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: 'Thankful' Trump Is Fighting Drug Cartels

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax that he appreciates the work of President Donald Trump in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into America.

Cornyn told "National Report" on Wednesday, "I'm thankful that President Trump finally stepped up and did something about a problem that has resulted in the death of tens of thousands of Americans over recent years."

Cornyn said, "I'm talking specifically about the fentanyl crisis, but it's not limited to that drug alone — cocaine, heroin, and other illicit drugs."

He said liberal political detractors don't have a thing to stand on. "And all of the critics really want to offer nothing but the status quo, which is more Americans dying."

"So I appreciate President Trump using the power he has under the Constitution to intervene here and to stop these drug runners from bringing this poison into the country," added Cornyn.

He pointed to Trump as an undeniable protector of Americans. "I think he saved lives in the process."

Cornyn said he has heard some Democrat politicians try to divert from the deadly actions of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and said they are, hands down, wrong.

"First of all, President Maduro heads the Cartel of the Sun, it's called, which is intertwined with the drug business in Venezuela. They are working, cooperating with Iran and with the Hezbollah presence in Venezuela."

Cornyn pointed toward complaining Democrats and said their position on the issue is beyond weak.

"But look, you either care about saving lives or you don't. And President Trump does."

And to those who believe the Trump administration has committed war crimes by striking narco-terrorist drug-smuggling boats headed toward America, Cornyn said again they are wrong.

"Well, I think that's inflammatory and wrong. This is clearly within the president's authority."

Cornyn said Congress won't act because many lawmakers don't want to be thought of as supporting Trump's actions to protect America.

"It's unlikely, because of Trump derangement syndrome, that Congress is going to act here. So the president needs to act and respond to this public health crisis."

"And he's doing so. And I support that," Cornyn added.

He also thanked Trump for signing into law legislation sponsored by Cornyn that supports a plan to make counter-drugs more available to help save people from dying because of the effects of fentanyl poisoning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a Tuesday interview, said he believes the Trump administration is putting "America first" in the Western Hemisphere by increasing pressure on Venezuela's narco-state and tightening scrutiny of Afghan arrivals after what he described as catastrophic vetting failures under former President Joe Biden.

