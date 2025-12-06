Trump Thanks Azerbaijan, Armenia Leaders for Nobel Nod

President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a brief letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanking him and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for jointly advancing Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the message, Trump said he was "deeply appreciative" of the recognition and described it as motivation to continue what he called an "important mission."

"As President of the United States, I remain committed to ending conflicts across the globe and to securing peace and prosperity for all people," Trump wrote, adding that "with your ongoing partnership, we will achieve the impossible."

Trump closed by thanking Aliyev again for his "continued support," signing the letter simply as "Donald Trump."