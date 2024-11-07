California Gov. Newsom Calls Special Session After Trump Victory

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ready to battle President-elect Donald Trump again.

Newsom announced he is calling a special legislative election to pre-empt any federal legislation that could impact the deep blue state.

"Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action — we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked," Newsom said in a statement.

The session will focus on funding potential state litigation against the Trump administration that could impact civil liberties, climate change, immigration, or reproductive rights, the New York Times reported.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won't sit idle," Newsom said. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond."

In Trump's first term, the state sued his administration 129 times.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta already instructed his team to draft a brief against a potential abortion ban, Politico said.

Bonta told Politico his office has been preparing arguments on "almost every issue" that could come up in a second Trump administration, from regulations to gun control.

"If he comes into office and follows the law … then there's nothing for us to do," Bonta told Politico. "But if he violates the law, as he has said he would, as Project 2025 says he will, then we are ready. We have gone down to the detail of what court do we file in."

Newsom said the state could suffer significant consequences if Trump plans to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, withhold disaster funding, or limit access to medication abortion.

Trump has criticized California's immigration policies, including a program that provides Medicaid-level benefits to low-income residents regardless of immigration status, the Times reported.

During his campaign, Trump proposed withholding federal wildfire aid if the state did not deliver more water to farmers. Republican lawmakers could also a target a California law prohibiting school districts from forcing educators to notify parents if their children ask to use different names or pronouns, the Times reported.