Trump: Rutte More Important Than Danes on Greenland

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is "more important" than Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen when asked about Danish officials’ unwillingness to discuss the possible U.S. acquisition of Greenland.

Speaking to reporters, Trump pushed back on reports that Danish leaders were refusing to engage on the issue, saying he had not heard that directly.

"They didn’t tell me that, so when they tell me because I don’t like getting it second hand," Trump said. "And if he wants to tell me, he’ll tell me right to my face."

When asked when discussions over Greenland might take place, Trump said he has "no idea," before indicating that Rutte would be central to any conversation.

"I’ll be discussing it with this man right here," Trump said, pointing to Rutte. "He’s frankly more important."

Trump has maintained a close working relationship with Rutte dating back to his first term, often praising the NATO chief for backing Trump’s push for higher defense spending by alliance members and supporting a tougher posture toward Russia.

The two have frequently appeared together at NATO summits, with Trump previously calling Rutte a “strong leader” who understands U.S. priorities within the alliance.

Rasmussen responded by saying Trump’s comments signal the issue is far from settled, even as the president reiterated that military force would not be used.

"What is quite clear is after this speech, the president’s ambition remains intact," Rasmussen said, calling Trump’s statement on military force "positive."

"But that does not make this issue go away because it is being expressed very clearly that it is better to own than to rent, and that Denmark cannot look after Greenland."

Trump has periodically revived the idea of acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic importance in the Arctic, while Danish officials have repeatedly rejected the proposal, insisting the territory is not for sale.