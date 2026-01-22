NATO's Rutte: Trump Pact Calls for Allies to Act Fast on Arctic Security

The framework deal on Greenland agreed with President Donald Trump would require NATO allies to step up on Arctic security and the first results of ‍this will be seen this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ‍told Reuters on Thursday.

It was now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements, Rutte said ⁠in an interview at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, adding that he was sure non-Arctic NATO allies would want to contribute to the effort.

"We ​will come together in NATO with our senior commanders to work out what is necessary," an upbeat Rutte said, adding: "I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would ‍hope for 2026, I hope even early in 2026."

Rutte said minerals exploitation was not discussed ⁠during his meeting with Trump in Davos on Wednesday. Negotiations on the Arctic island would continue between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland itself, he said.

Rutte also said the intensified Arctic effort would not drain resources in support of Ukraine, which relies heavily on NATO members for ⁠military backing in its war with ​Russia.

Trump on Wednesday said ⁠the U.S. would not use force to pursue his ambition to acquire Greenland and later dropped the threat of ‍additional tariffs against some of Washington's European allies and fellow NATO members over the issue.

Asked if NATO allies ‌can take Trump at his word, Rutte replied: "You can always take Donald Trump at his word."

Rutte, who was given a shout-out by Trump during his widely-watched Davos address on ⁠Wednesday, was ​also asked how it was he ‍seemed to be emerging as the person who can best bring a conversation with the U.S. president to a positive conclusion.

"I've no idea. ‍I can only tell you that I like the guy, that I respect his leadership," Rutte said.