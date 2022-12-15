Trump Vows to Squash Feds on Censorship

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to prohibit federal policing of lawful domestic speech if elected to the White House in 2024, reported the New York Post.

"Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person, to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens," he said in a video shared with the Post.

"I will then ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as 'mis-' or 'dis-information.' And I will begin the process of identifying and firing every federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship — directly or indirectly — whether they are the the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the DOJ, no matter who they are."

Trump in November announced he is running for president for a third time and is aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever to be elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

In the video policy statement provided to the Post, Trump also said he would impose a seven-year ban restricting former FBI and CIA workers from handling private-sector U.S. consumer records.

He also said the release of Twitter files by Elon Musk "confirmed that a sinister group of deep state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people."

"The censorship cartel must be dismantled and destroyed — and it must happen immediately," Trump added.

Republicans say the documents show that censorship ran amok at Twitter before and after the 2020 presidential election.