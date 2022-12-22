Trump: Every Republican Should Vote 'No' on Omnibus

Former President Donald Trump on Truth Social condemned the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, urging constituents to voice their concerns to their congressmen and senators.

"Every single Republican should vote 'no' on the ludicrous, unacceptable $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. It's a disaster for our country, and it also happens to be a disaster for the Republican party because they can stop it.

"Biden and the radical Democrats are trying to ram through this monstrosity in the dark of night when no one has had even a chance to read — it's over 4,000 pages crammed with left-wing disasters, Washington betrayals, and special interest sell-outs all designed to keep the corruption going without lifting a single finger to solve the problems that matter to hardworking families and Americans.

"The bill provides $1.9 billion for so-called 'border management' to process illegal aliens and release them into our country, but it incredibly prohibits those funds from ever being used for border security to prevent illegal aliens from coming in the first place. And most importantly, we are giving $500 million to other countries for border security and the building of walls.

"Can you believe this? And we're not allowed to use any money for border security or the building of walls. This bill will make the border worse. It will make crime worse. It will make the economy worse. It will make inflation worse. It will make every single one of Joe Biden's total catastrophes even more ruinous and damaging to our country.

"Our country is going to hell because of what they've done in the last two years. Passing a spending bill now before Republicans take control of Congress on Jan. 3 would squander our best chance to hold Biden fully accountable and force him to secure the border in the new year.

"Mitch McConnell, who is an absolute disaster, by the way, must not be allowed to waste this golden opportunity. He's more of a Democrat than a Republican. What he's doing to this party is incredible, and what he is doing to our nation is incredible.

"Call your congressmen and senators right now and tell them to vote 'no' on the Democrats' massive left-wing spending bill, and they have to do it now.

"Vote 'no.'"

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Democrats have been working to pass the appropriations bill before the Thursday deadline to avoid a shutdown at midnight on Friday. Negotiations have stalled since a Title 42 amendment by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Congress will pass a short-term spending resolution to keep the government functioning if an agreement isn't reached. It would keep the government open until February, which would be a considerable victory for House Republicans. Defeating the omnibus bill would improve House Republicans' position in the upcoming new Congress to gut unnecessary proposals in the bill.