Trump Org. Fires Off on N.J. Liquor License Probe

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 12:13 PM EDT

The Trump Organization says former President Donald Trump is not the holder of any New Jersey liquor license, so there is nothing to pull back on at his three golf clubs in the state.

Following an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general's office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those permits, the organization said there's nothing to review.

"President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter," a spokesperson for the Trump organization said in a statement to The Hill. "These are some of the most iconic properties in the world, and reports like this do nothing but harm the thousands of hard-working Americans who derive their livelihoods from these spectacular assets."

In New Jersey, the law states that no liquor license "shall be issued to any person under 18 years old or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

Trump last month was convicted on 34 counts in a trial involving payments to an adult film star and falsification of business records.

The New Jersey attorney general's office said there are three active licenses assigned to three properties and that it was further examining the situation.

"[The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control] is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the office said.

