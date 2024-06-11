WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump golf courses new jersey liquor licenses

Trump's Company: N.J. Golf Club Liquor License Probe Doesn't Apply to Ex-president

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 05:34 PM EDT

Former president Donald Trump is not the holder of liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf clubs, his company said Tuesday in response to an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general's office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those licenses.

The Trump Organization issued a statement Tuesday saying the former president is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey, or anywhere in the United States.

The state Attorney General's office said Monday it is looking into whether Trump's convictions on 34 counts in a trial involving hush money payments to a porn star and falsification of business records to hide it violates a prohibition on anyone convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude” from holding a liquor license.

"These are some of the most iconic properties in the world, and reports like this do nothing but harm the thousands of hard-working Americans who derive their livelihoods from these spectacular assets,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

According to state alcoholic beverage control records, Trump's three golf clubs have liquor licenses issued in the name of corporate entities including Lamington Farm Club LLC; Trump National Golf Course Colts Neck LLC, and TNGC Pine Hill LLC.

The clubs are located in Bedminster, Colts Neck and Pine Hill.

The attorney general's office declined a request for comment Tuesday on the Trump Organization's statement or the progress of the office's inquiry into the liquor licenses.

When Trump was sworn in as the 45th president in January 2017, he turned over management of The Trump Organization to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, according to a statement on the company's website.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former president Donald Trump is not the holder of liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf clubs, his company said Tuesday in response to an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general's office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those...
trump golf courses new jersey liquor licenses
284
2024-34-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 05:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved