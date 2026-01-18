WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Urges Letlow to Primary Sen. Cassidy in La.

 U.S. President Donald Trump stands with U.S. Rep Julia Letlow (R-LA) during the Congressional Ball at the Grand Foyer of the White House on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 18 January 2026 12:38 PM EST

President Donald Trump late Saturday encouraged Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., to primary Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., for his seat.

“Highly Respected America First Congresswoman, Julia Letlow, of the wonderful State of Louisiana, is a Great Star, has been from the very beginning, and only gets better! I am hearing that Julia is considering launching her Campaign for the United States Senate in Louisiana, a place I love and WON BIG, six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I know Julia well, have seen her tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and she is a TOTAL WINNER!

“Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!”

Letlow responded on X, writing: “I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and trust.

 “My mission is clear: to ensure the nation our children inherit is safer and stronger. This United States Senate seat belongs to the people of Louisiana, because we deserve conservative leadership that will not waver.”

Cassidy, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, has drawn criticism from Trump at times, specifically over his vote to impeach Trump in 2021 over the Jan. 6 Capitol incident.

Cassidy has also publicly clashed with several of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s vaccine policies.

Letlow won a special election in 2021 after her husband died of COVID-19 after his election but before he was sworn in.

Trump reportedly told Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., of his plan to endorse Letlow, according to The New York Times.

Thune, the Senate majority leader, pushed Trump to support Cassidy, a person briefed on the conversation told the Times.

Cassidy on Saturday night said he was “proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana.

“If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win,” he added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


