Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: In-Person Visits for Abortion Pills Can Expose Coercion

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that requiring an in-person doctor visit before abortion pills are prescribed could help identify women being coerced into ending pregnancies, including victims of human trafficking.

Cassidy made the case during an appearance on "Wake Up America," arguing that face-to-face care is a practical safeguard as chemical abortion expands through telehealth and mail delivery.

Cassidy said a key goal is ensuring women understand abortion drugs are not routine medication.

"One purpose is to inform people [who] think it's like taking a Tylenol, not taking a Tylenol," he said.

He warned that "aside from the child whose life is lost, there can be consequences for the mom" and said patients deserve clearer information about possible complications before taking the pills.

Cassidy also framed an in-person appointment as basic medical due diligence.

"We want to push that an in-person visit be required for the drug to be dispensed, so the doctor can minimize the risk of a future bad effect by … just examining the patient," he said.

But Cassidy placed special emphasis on what an exam could reveal beyond physical symptoms, pointing to coercion and trafficking that may go unseen during remote prescribing.

"There are people … who are forced to take the pill," he said.

"She's pregnant. Maybe her pimp is forcing her to take the pill even though she doesn't want to."

Cassidy argued a doctor seeing the patient in person creates a chance to intervene.

"The doctor examining the patient would allow that doctor to say, 'Wait a second. Do you know what you're doing?'"

"'Do you want to take this?'" he explained.

Cassidy suggested that if the answer is no, the provider could slow the process and take steps to protect the woman.

"If not, let's … talk about an alternative. Maybe even call the police," Cassidy said.

He added that mailing pills heightens risk because "if you're mailing it from out of state, there is no in-person evaluation," removing an opportunity to catch abuse.

Cassidy appeared ahead of Wednesday's Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing focused on exposing the risks associated with chemical abortion drugs.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who is also slated to take part in the committee hearing, echoed the concern about pills entering the Bayou State.

"We've seen statistics that show as many as 900 abortions a month occurring in Louisiana that are illegal, triggered by pills that are being mailed into our state illegally," she said.

Murrill said it's "really illegal drug dealing," adding, "It's not legal; it's not safe; and there's no medical supervision whatsoever."

She said Louisiana has also "seen women coerced," noting "both of the indictments that have been issued out of Louisiana involve women who were coerced into taking these pills to terminate a wanted pregnancy."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com