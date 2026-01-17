Trump to Sue JPMorgan Over Alleged 'Debanking'

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be suing JPMorgan Chase & Co. "for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest."

Trump has accused JPMorgan and Bank of America of "debanking" him, or denying banking services, due to his political stances and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has denied debanking Trump for political reasons, saying banks act under legal and regulatory obligations and manage risk rather than politics.

The president made the statement on Truth Social following a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Trump offered Dimon the job as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump called the report "fake news."

"This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer," Trump said.

"Why wouldn’t The Wall Street Journal call me to ask whether or not such an offer was made? I would have very quickly told them, "NO," and that would have been the end of the story," the president said.

Dimon on Thursday said he would consider being Treasury Secretary if asked.

"I would take the call, consider it, and think about why and what they want. But what they want and how they want to operate would be important to me," Dimon said at a Chamber of Commerce meeting.

"But I’ve been my own boss for pretty much 25 years, and I like it that way," Dimon said.

Trump in his Truth Social post said he wouldn’t offer the job to Dimon.

"Scott Bessent is doing a fantastic job, A SUPERSTAR — Why would I give it to Jamie? No such offer was made there, or even thought of, either. The Wall Street Journal ought to do better "fact checking," or its already strained credibility will continue to DIVE," he added.

Trump last year signed an executive order to ensure federal regulators do not promote policies that allow financial institutions to deny or restrict services based on political beliefs, religious beliefs, or lawful business activities, securing fair access to banking for all Americans.