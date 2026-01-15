JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Wants 5 More Years in the Job

JPMorgan CEO Jamie ⁠Dimon wants to stay at his job "at least" five more years, he told an event ‍hosted by the ‍U.S. Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

Dimon, who has ⁠led the largest U.S. lender for two decades, is one ​of the most prominent executives in corporate America. His succession ‍plans have long been the subject ⁠of speculation across Wall Street.

"I love what I do," Dimon, 69, said. "It's up to the board ⁠how long I ​do it. ⁠As long as I have ‍the energy and the spirit in ‌the eye and the fire in the gut, yeah, I ⁠want ​to do ‍it."