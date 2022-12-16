Trump to Speak to Jewish Group Amid Controversy Over Ye, Fuentes Dinner

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to address an Orthodox Jewish group on Friday as controversy continues to swirl over his recent dinner with two antisemites, Politico is reporting.

Attributing the information to a person close to Trump, the news outlet said the former president will speak before the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah at his club, National Doral, in Miami.

The group’s aim is to promote Torah-based religious education and Jewish day schools. The organization membership includes Jewish leaders and educators.

During the Thanksgiving holiday break, Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estates with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has voiced antisemitic views and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist.

Last Friday, Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty,” amid the controversy.

“How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

The Hill noted Trump has claimed he was unaware of Fuentes’ views when he arrived at the dinner.