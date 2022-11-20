Trump: US Jews 'Don't Appreciate Israel the Way They Should'

Former President Donald Trump once again hailed his work to support Israel, also lamenting once again that Jewish people in America do not do enough to do the same.

"I just grew up with a great fondness and a great feeling for Jewish people and for Israel, and I hope people in the United States share that, because some people in the United States — Jewish people — don't appreciate Israel the way they should," Trump said, repeating a remark that his critics and political enemies used to claim anti-Semitism of a man who has Jewish children and grandchildren.

"And I'll tell you who does appreciate Israel very much are the evangelicals, because evangelicals are on your side. The Evangelical Christians, they really are on your side."

Trump remarks came during a virtual appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Trump called himself "the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House."

"But I appreciate Israel, and it's an honor to have, I think, done far more for Israel than any other president," Trump told the hosts. "I don't think any other president comes close. And it's a great honor for me."

Trump did not hold back on President Joe Biden, as he is wont to do, on myriad topics, but specifically denounced Biden having ruined the U.S.-Israel ties, which are "not even strong by a little bit" now, claiming Biden has "betrayed Israel and the Jewish community."

Trump also hailed Truth Social as a platform strong on supporting Jewish voices in America.

"It's taking care of voices that really want to be taken care of and really smart voices, brilliant voices, voices that in many cases are both sides, but I can tell you there's a lot of voice for Israel and power for Israel," Trump added, The Times of Israel reported.