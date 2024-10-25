Pennsylvania Focus Group Dismisses Trump Hitler Allegations

A focus group of eight purportedly undecided voters in Pennsylvania told Mark Halperin’s 2WAY that they aren’t swayed by accusations that former President Donald Trump is “a fascist" who praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a CNN town hall on Wednesday that she thinks Trump is “a fascist” after Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in interviews that Trump praised Adolf Hitler and his generals. The Trump campaign has denied these allegations.

Halperin asked the focus group if they had heard Harris’s comment and when the attendees confirmed that they had all heard her remarks, each shook their heads “no” when asked if “it’s valuable” or “important” for Harris to bring up the accusations Kelly made.

One voter named Josh Cantor said that Harris “obviously thinks it’s going to help her. I don’t think it does it all,” adding, “I don’t know why, if it was Kelly who heard the president say that, I’m not saying he did or he didn’t, I don’t think he’d lie — I think you said that, Mark, on an episode — but I think that he had a responsibility to resign the day that was said if that’s true. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Another voter, Karsten Chu, said, “I think part of the reason why I’m being pushed towards Trump so strongly is that I find that the Democrats and the left just keep going straight to Hitler all of the time with everything.”

Chu added that people on the right often make references to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin when referring to the left, saying, “it’s like we’re fighting World War II every single day for every single election so it’s so exhausting. I think it just detracts from … their position and … it’s so hyperbolic that it makes it impossible to have good discussions and I think it ruins the discourse.”