Trump Boosts Rubio's Iran Message via Graham's Post

President Donald Trump highlighted his administration’s stance toward the Iranian regime by reposting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s message praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio for declaring that the "United States supports the brave people of Iran."

The repost, which was shared on Trump’s Truth Social account Saturday morning, received more than 7,000 likes and was reposted more than 2,000 times as of 2 p.m.

Rubio’s statement comes as unrest continues inside Iran, with protesters once again challenging the brutal rule of the ayatollahs. The nationwide demonstrations are now nearing the two-week mark as thousands of people have taken to the streets in defiance of the regime.

Graham praised Rubio’s comments in a fiery post on X that Trump later amplified to millions of his followers.

"Well said Secretary Rubio. This is truly not the Obama administration when it comes to standing up to the Iranian ayatollah and his religious Nazi henchmen, and standing behind the people of Iran protesting for a better life," the South Carolina Republican wrote.

"To the regime leadership: your brutality against the great people of Iran will not go unchallenged," Graham added. "Make Iran Great Again."

Unlike the Obama administration, which pursued engagement with Tehran through diplomatic agreements and sanctions relief, the Trump administration has emphasized pressure on the Iranian regime while voicing support for the Iranian people.

Trump allies argue the approach is more direct in confronting Iran’s leadership and signaling consequences for violence against protesters.

The president’s repost also comes just one day after the State Department put out its own message featuring Rubio that warned foreign governments not to "play games" with Trump in a video on X.

"The 47th president of the United States is not a game player," Rubio said in the footage. "When he tells you that he's going to do something, when he tells you he's going to address a problem, he means it."