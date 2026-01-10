Rubio: 'Don't Play Games' With Trump

The State Department posted a new video on X late Friday featuring Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivering a stern warning to America's adversaries — and to any government considering whether to test President Donald Trump's resolve.

"Don't play games," Rubio says in the video. "Don't play games while this president's in office because it's not going to turn out well."

"The 47th president of the United States is not a game player," he added. "When he tells you that he's going to do something, when he tells you he's going to address a problem, he means it."

The post comes as the Trump White House highlights the recent U.S. military action in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The State Department's video features a montage of clips tied to the Venezuela operation, intercut with footage of Rubio, Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressing the situation in media appearances.

"This is a president of action," Rubio says. "Like I don't understand yet how they haven't figured this out. And now, if you don't know, now you know."

At the same time, the White House is escalating its rhetoric toward Tehran amid continuing protests in Iran and as leaders there threaten harsh punishment for demonstrators.

On Friday, Trump warned Iran's leaders not to respond violently to protesters, saying the United States is watching closely and will respond if the regime begins shooting civilians.

"You better not start shooting," Trump said at a meeting of cabinet officials and oil executives. "Because we'll start shooting, too," he added, according to a Reuters report.

Trump also told attendees he had seen reports that protesters have even named a street after him.

"God bless them," he said, while expressing concern for their safety, calling Iran "a very dangerous place right now."

Trump issued another warning on Sunday, saying Iran would get "hit very hard" by the United States if protesters are killed as demonstrations enter a second week.

He has also said on Truth Social that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters," the U.S. "will come to their rescue," adding that America is "locked and loaded."

Protests sweeping across Iran neared the two-week mark Saturday, with the country's government acknowledging the ongoing demonstrations despite an intensifying crackdown and as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world.

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has become more difficult. But the death toll in the protests has grown to at least 65 people killed and more than 2,300 others detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signaled a coming clampdown, despite U.S. warnings.

Tehran escalated its threats Saturday, with Iran's attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warning that anyone taking part in protests will be considered an "enemy of God," a death-penalty charge.