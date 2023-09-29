AJC Poll: Trump Leads All GOP Contenders in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump leads all GOP contenders in the 2024 Republican primary in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday by the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About 58% support Trump's comeback bid, trailed significantly by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (16%) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (7%).

Trump, the runaway front-runner to be the party's nominee in the November 2024 election, is speaking Friday to activists and donors at a convention organized by the California Republican Party in Anaheim, 25 miles south of Los Angeles.

The event follows Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate in southern California, which Trump skipped.

Trump is still the top pick among Republican voters despite skipping the first two GOP debates, according to another poll conducted for the New York Post.