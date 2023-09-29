×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | georgia | poll | primary

AJC Poll: Trump Leads All GOP Contenders in Georgia

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 05:52 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump leads all GOP contenders in the 2024 Republican primary in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday by the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About 58% support Trump's comeback bid, trailed significantly by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (16%) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (7%).

Trump, the runaway front-runner to be the party's nominee in the November 2024 election, is speaking Friday to activists and donors at a convention organized by the California Republican Party in Anaheim, 25 miles south of Los Angeles.

The event follows Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate in southern California, which Trump skipped.

Trump is still the top pick among Republican voters despite skipping the first two GOP debates, according to another poll conducted for the New York Post.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump leads all GOP contenders in the 2024 Republican primary in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday by the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
trump, georgia, poll, primary
130
2023-52-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 05:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved