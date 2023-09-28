×
Tags: bill oreilly | donald trump | 2024 election | gop | primary | debate | candidates

Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump Wins Debate Without Attending

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 09:52 PM EDT

Without even appearing on the debate stage Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump prevailed over the other Republican candidates, author and longtime TV host Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination by a wide margin, skipped the debate and instead spoke to auto workers in Michigan.

"Trump won the debate because there is no way that any of the seven candidates on the stage can upstage a guy like Donald Trump," O'Reilly told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They just can't, and he was smart not to participate politically because what does he have to gain by doing that; he's already ahead by an astronomical amount, and there's nobody going to close.

"So, if the primaries were all held tomorrow, Donald Trump gets the nomination, and unless something unforeseen comes in, then I don't see how any of the Republican challengers could stop Trump at this point because his support is so loyal, and the MAGA people are very, very loyal to him."

O'Reilly, whose latest book, "Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts," went on sale Tuesday, said so many Americans are fed up with the progressive agenda being pushed by Democrats and their "puppet" Joe Biden, they see Trump as their avenging angel.

"Conservative and Republican and traditional Americans are so fed up with the cancel culture, the woke, all of this garbage with Joe Biden's ineptness," he said. "They want an avenger. And Trump is the avenger.

"I mean that he's running on, you vote for me, and I'm gonna get these people that have caused all of this distress for the nation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


