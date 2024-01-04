Trump: Gay 'Set Harvard Back 50 to 100 Years'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Claudine Gay "set Harvard back 50 to 100 years."

"Other than that, she has done a great job!!!" he wrote in a Truth Social post.

Gay resigned as Harvard University president on Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.

Gay, Harvard's first Black president, announced her departure just months into her tenure in a letter to the Harvard community.

Gay in an opinion piece Wednesday warned that her resignation could be a sign of a "campaign" against higher education.

"My character and intelligence have been impugned. My commitment to fighting antisemitism has been questioned," she wrote. "My inbox has been flooded with invective, including death threats. I've been called the N-word more times than I care to count.

"My hope is that by stepping down I will deny demagogues the opportunity to further weaponize my presidency in their campaign to undermine the ideals animating Harvard since its founding: excellence, openness, independence, truth."