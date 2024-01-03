×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: claudine gay | harvard | president | resignation | racism

Harvard's Gay: I Faced Death Threats Before Resigning

By    |   Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:18 PM EST

Outgoing Harvard President Claudine Gay said leading up to her resignation Tuesday, she received death threats and was "called the N-word more times than I care to count."

Writing in The New York Times on Wednesday, Gay said the "campaign" against her, which led to her resignation, was a "symptom of a larger ‘war’ in the U.S. on expertise and trusted institutions," Axios reported.

Gay also argued the issues at stake are larger than "one university and one leader." As a Black woman who defended diversity, she wrote she makes "an ideal canvas for projecting every anxiety about the generational and demographic changes unfolding on American campuses," and she fell into a "well-laid trap" when she was questioned during a House hearing last month over whether examples of on-campus antisemitism would violate Harvard’s code of conduct.

Questions by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., chair of the House Republican Conference, during the hearing, put Gay and the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania (Liz Magill, who has since resigned) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sally Kornbluth) on the spot about antisemitism on their campuses,

Stefanik responded to Gay’s essay in a post Wednesday night on X.

"This was not a "well laid trap" [to properly cite the disgraced @Harvard former president Claudine Gay]," Stefanik wrote. "Let me remind everyone of the simple moral question I posed to the former presidents of @Harvard @Penn and [will be former] president of @MIT. Q: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your university’s code of conduct on bullying or harassment? Answer: ‘It depends on the context.’ A pathetic, shameful, and historic answer – the sickening groupthink of all three.

"Contrary to their attempts to distract and assign responsibility elsewhere, everyone knows this was not a ’well laid trap’ as one disgraced former university president desperately claimed. It wasn’t a trap. It was the university president's cataclysmic failure on the global stage to answer a straightforward moral question. Good riddance."

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Outgoing Harvard President Claudine Gay said leading up to her resignation Tuesday, she received death threats and was "called the N-word more times than I care to count."
claudine gay, harvard, president, resignation, racism
327
2024-18-03
Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved