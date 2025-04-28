Bill Would Let Trump Pull Funding to Sanctuary Cities

A new House bill would give President Donald Trump the authority to pull federal funding from sanctuary states and cities if officials there refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.

The Law Enforcement Solidarity Act was filed Monday by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"Law enforcement officers who respond to the emergency call from their fellow officers should be celebrated, not chastised," Tenney said in a statement.

"Yet, Rochester city officials are seeking to penalize the RPD officers who quickly responded to assist ICE during a traffic stop, simply because of Rochester's unlawful sanctuary city policies," she said referring to the Rochester Police Department.

"That's why I'm introducing the Law Enforcement Solidarity Act to make federal funding conditional on allowing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal law enforcement," she said in the statement. "No law enforcement officer, local or federal, should be abandoned because of reckless policies driven by the Left's political agenda."

The bill would "ensure that all law enforcement officers, at the federal, state, and local levels, can provide support to one another in emergency circumstances," she said in the statement.