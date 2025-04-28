WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | funding | sanctuary | house | bill

Bill Would Let Trump Pull Funding to Sanctuary Cities

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 04:41 PM EDT

A new House bill would give President Donald Trump the authority to pull federal funding from sanctuary states and cities if officials there refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.

The Law Enforcement Solidarity Act was filed Monday by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"Law enforcement officers who respond to the emergency call from their fellow officers should be celebrated, not chastised," Tenney said in a statement.

"Yet, Rochester city officials are seeking to penalize the RPD officers who quickly responded to assist ICE during a traffic stop, simply because of Rochester's unlawful sanctuary city policies," she said referring to the Rochester Police Department.

"That's why I'm introducing the Law Enforcement Solidarity Act to make federal funding conditional on allowing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal law enforcement," she said in the statement. "No law enforcement officer, local or federal, should be abandoned because of reckless policies driven by the Left's political agenda."

The bill would "ensure that all law enforcement officers, at the federal, state, and local levels, can provide support to one another in emergency circumstances," she said in the statement.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new House bill would give President Donald Trump the authority to pull federal funding from sanctuary states and cities if officials there refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.
trump, funding, sanctuary, house, bill
182
2025-41-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved