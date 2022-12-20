Trump Slams Sen. Paul-Backed Electoral Count Reform

Former President Donald Trump ripped legislation that would forgo the vice president's role in certifying elections, reiterating that Mike Pence had a "choice" not to in 2020.

In a Tuesday thread posted to Truth Social, Trump responded to a report that Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky's decision to endorse the Electoral Count Reform Act, which seeks to address election certification ambiguity.

"I don't care whether they change The Electoral Count Act or not, ... but what I don't like are the lies and 'disinformation' put out by the Democrats and RINOS [Republicans in name only]," Trump stated.

"They said the Vice President has 'absolutely no choice,' it was carved in 'steel,' but if he has no choice, why are they changing the law saying he has no choice? Simply put, it is because the Vice President did have a choice."

Trump further alluded to the release of Elon Musk's "Twitter files," claiming that voter fraud in 2020 was "far greater than anyone thought possible," with the Federal Bureau of Investigation "changing the results of the Election by millions and millions of votes."

"In other words, [conservative attorney] John Eastman and others were correct in stating that the Vice President of the United States had the right to do what should have been done," Trump continued, proclaiming that the "whole thing is one big Scam!"

His comments arrive in the backdrop of Paul's choice to back the legislation, which he announced through an opinion editorial in the Louisville Courier-Journal on Monday.

Unless state laws appoint another official, the bill "designates the governor to certify the state's presidential electors to prevent different officials from sending competing slates of electors to Congress," Paul's editorial read.

The act would also make clear "that the Vice President is to play a solely ministerial role in the counting of electoral votes," it added.

Trump's stark disavowal also comes one day after the House Jan. 6 committee officially referred him and Eastman to the Justice Department for criminal charges relating to supposed "aid of an insurrection."