Trump Admin Firings Outpace Deportations in First Month

The first month of the second Trump administration has seen federal firings far outpace deportations of illegal immigrants, Newsweek reported on Saturday.

In the first 30 days, the administration has deported 37,600 people, or well below the 57,600 monthly average during the Biden administration, according to previously unpublished figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviewed by Reuters. During the same time period close to 200,000 federal workers have either been fired or informed of a pending dismissal, although some have already been called back, according to information the outlet has compiled.

The figures do not include the tens of thousands of civilians working for the military expected to be let go in the coming months. On Friday the Pentagon announced the first round of nearly 5,400 non-military employees will be let go next week.

While the mass layoffs of federal employees will eventually subside, the low numbers of deportations have already seen the administration make some adjustments. Earlier this week President Donald Trump removed top ICE official Caleb Vitello expressing frustration that the numbers of deportations of illegal immigration are well below expectations. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the deportation numbers from the Biden administration were “artificially high” due to higher level of illegal immigration.

The argument cited by DHS isn’t without merit. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks told CBS news this week that illegal crossings at the southern border are down 94% from the same time last year. Banks credited the administration’s initial policies such as closing the asylum system and cancelling the Biden era policies of allowing some migrants to enter with the government's permission.

With illegal immigration being the signature policy of the new Trump administration, polls show more Americans are supportive of the president’s agenda. According to a recent NPR/Ipsos survey, there remains a growing approval for restrictions on immigration, such as expanding the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with a majority of those surveyed supporting the president’s directive to deport of all illegal immigrants.