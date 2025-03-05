Trump Tells D.C. Mayor Bowser to Remove City's Homeless Camps

President Donald Trump advised Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday evening to remove the homeless encampments in the city or the federal government will step in.

"We have notified the Mayor of Washington, D.C., that she must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City, specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's push to revitalize D.C. follows a commitment he made in February to urge community members in the district to bring back public safety and begin a beautification of the city.

"If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her! Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE! We want to be proud of our Great Capital again. Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful!" Trump concluded.

In December, Trump and Bowser met at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate where they mayor confirmed, "President Trump and I both want Washington, D.C., to be the best, most beautiful city in the world and we want the capital city to reflect the strength of our nation."

Other initiatives in the president's proposal included prosecuting petty crimes such as public urination and greater efforts to protect national monuments. On Tuesday, Bowser indicated that the city may remove the massive Black Lives Matter mural close to the White House.