Isaac Hayes III: Court Grants Request for Trump Music Lawsuit

A federal court has granted an emergency hearing for injunctive relief against former President Donald Trump, his 2024 presidential campaign, and several allied organizations, for copyright infringement of the late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes, according to a tweet from the Grammy Award Winner's son, Isaac Hayes III.

The hearing, according to Hayes, is scheduled for September 3, 2024, at the Northern U.S. District Federal Court in Atlanta. However, details are still developing.

"The Federal Court has granted our request for an Emergency Hearing to secure injunctive relief," Hayes wrote on Friday. "See you in court."

If a hearing is held on September 3, it will be one week before Trump is slated to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10, according to Fox News.

According to a report from The Source, published a day prior to Hayes's tweet, the Hayes family is seeking $3 million in licensing fees for the unauthorized use of the song "Hold On, I'm Coming," which was co-written by Hayes and Dave Porter. The Source reported that Trump played the song during public events from 2022 to 2024.

James L. Walker, counsel to the Hayes family, wrote a letter to the Trump campaign requesting it stop using the song.

"Please be advised," the lawyer wrote, "that failure to respond or delay in complying with these demands will be deemed evidence of intentional infringement, and we will have no choice but to proceed against all those involved, accordingly."

It is unclear when Walker wrote the letter. However, The Source reported that the Trump campaign had played the song 134 times since 2022.