Trump Admin Targets China in New Trade Probe Ahead of Xi Summit

The Trump administration has launched sweeping new trade investigations aimed at China's manufacturing dominance and other countries' industrial overproduction.

Officials say the move is designed to protect American workers and rebuild the nation's manufacturing base.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, announced the investigations Wednesday under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the United States to respond to foreign government practices that harm U.S. commerce.

The new investigations come just weeks before President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where trade tensions are expected to dominate discussions.

The probes will examine whether policies in China and 15 other major economies — including the European Union, Japan, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam — have created "structural excess capacity" in key manufacturing industries.

Administration officials made clear that China is the central concern behind the investigations.

"The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us," Greer said in announcing the probe.

He added that massive overproduction overseas has displaced American manufacturing and prevented investment in U.S. factories.

"For too long, the United States has lost domestic production capacity or fallen behind foreign competitors," Greer said.

China has been repeatedly accused by U.S. policymakers of heavily subsidizing state-backed industries, flooding global markets with cheap goods and distorting trade flows.

Recent trade data underscores the imbalance.

Chinese exports surged 21.8% in the first two months of the year, pushing the country’s trade surplus to a record $213.6 billion, according to CNBC.

Critics say that export-driven model has hollowed out manufacturing sectors across Western economies while strengthening Beijing’s geopolitical leverage.

Industry groups in the United States welcomed the administration’s action.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said global overcapacity — particularly in sectors like Chinese steel and autos — has "wrecked economies and industries" and eliminated American jobs, The New York Times reported.

The investigation will examine a wide range of potential unfair practices, including government subsidies, state-owned enterprises, currency manipulation, suppressed wages and barriers to foreign companies entering Chinese markets.

The probe could ultimately lead to new tariffs on foreign imports.

The move comes after the Supreme Court recently limited Trump's ability to impose tariffs under emergency powers, forcing the administration to turn to other legal tools to maintain pressure on foreign competitors.

Section 301 was previously used during Trump’s first term to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods.

Analysts say Washington’s renewed focus on China's trade practices is likely intended to strengthen Trump's negotiating position ahead of the summit.

Even as the U.S. broadens the probe to include other economies, the message from Washington is unmistakable: China's state-driven manufacturing model remains at the center of America's trade battle.