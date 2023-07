Former President Donald Trump continued his attack against the new charges brought against him last week, lashing out on Truth Social on Sunday, saying the entire affair is "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

Regarding the three new felony charges brought against Trump in the case involving documents with classified markings discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the former president wrote, "[W]hy is Deranged [special counsel] Jack Smith prosecuting me when I did nothing wrong, as per the PRA [Presidential Records Act]?"

The former president claimed that "[t]he answer is Election Interference — They are using the Department of Injustice in an attempt to Rig & Steal the Presidential Election."

Trump said that this was clear, because "Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 Emails, many of them Classified, after getting a subpoena from Congress. Nothing happened to her, & stupid James Comey, then head of the FBI, stated that no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute this."