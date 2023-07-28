×
Tags: donald trump | classified | documents | indicted | 2024 | campaign

Trump Vows to Continue Campaign if Sentenced

Friday, 28 July 2023 11:25 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if he were convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations mounting against him.

The 77-year-old Republican frontrunner was asked about his reaction to the federal and state charges he faces as he bids for a second term in 2024, a day after federal prosecutors added three felony counts to the indictment against him over his handling of classified documents.

Asked by rradio host John Fredericks if being sentenced would stop his campaign, he quickly responded: "Not at all. There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."

"And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn't stop [me] -- and it wouldn't stop me either. These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible."

Trump said previous presidents including Barack Obama and George W. Bush "took documents," suggesting that his predecessors had engaged in conduct similar to the alleged crimes for which he has been charged.

"Nobody has ever gone through this. This is crazy," he added.

The former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

Friday, 28 July 2023 11:25 AM
