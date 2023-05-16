Emerson Poll: Trump Getting Strong Backing From Women

President Donald Trump continues to receive strong support from women voters, despite a jury finding him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

A Newsweek analysis noted that an Emerson College /Fox 56 Lexington poll found Trump in Kentucky is getting stronger.

Trump is pulling 70% majority support in the GOP primary race, and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is at just 14%.

The poll was conducted after a New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, Newsweek reported. And the survey found that 52.3% of female voters said they would support Trump in the next GOP primary in Kentucky, compared to 47.2 of males who said the same thing.

Of the 14% who said they supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 51.5% were males, while he received the backing of 47.1% of women.

Newsweek noted a report from the Pew Research Center showed that Trump's vote-share among women in the 2020 election improved from 2016, increasing from 39% to 44%.

A Trump spokesperson told Newsweek: "President Trump continues to dominate in poll after poll — both nationally and statewide. There is no substitute for victory and President Trump will take back the White House in 2024."