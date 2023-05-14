Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump's Appeal Case Against Carroll Solid

Former President Donald Trump has a solid appeal case against a federal jury's findings in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation case, as an appeals court is likely to be less politically motivated, former acting U.S. Attorney General and America First legal board member Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Sunday.

Trump has difficulties in New York City in getting a fair jury trial, Whitaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that with a civil trial, findings are based on whether there the jurors believe there was more than a 50% chance a defendant had acted wrongly.

"I think it's important that a court that is a little bit away from the emotions of the trial courtroom hears what the evidence is and looks at make sure that the law was applied appropriately," said Whitaker.

Trump was fighting against an "institution" in New York City, where voters overwhelmingly chose Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, his opponents in the past two elections, over him, he said.

"I think it's going to be tough for him, but I think these appeals courts are going to be much more favorable because I see these judges to be less passionate about politics possibly than these trial juries are," Whitaker added.

Whitaker also commented on the House Oversight Committee's ongoing investigation of Biden and his family, and said while there is more digging to do, "we know fundamentally that the Biden family was making money off of Joe Biden's public service."

He also pointed out that the president owns three "waterfront or water-adjacent homes, even though he's been in office since Jimmy Carter."

"There are clearly advantages that the entire Biden family, including Hunter Biden especially, made from Joe Biden's public service," said Whitaker. "I think the most concerning thing to me was when he was vice president and the way that Hunter Biden traveled with him, and the way that Hunter Biden was able to then get these contracts. What's his expertise?"

