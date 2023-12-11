Trump Camp Hits 'Deranged' Smith for SCOTUS 'Hail Mary'

The Trump campaign decried Jack Smith's "Hail Mary" at circumventing the appeals process on Monday, calling the special counsel "deranged" for "racing to the Supreme Court" over whether the former president has immunity from prosecution.

Smith asked the high court to quickly take up the issue of whether Trump can be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election, a move that attempted to bypass the appeals court. Smith beseeched SCOTUS that Trump's "trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected."

The Supreme Court agreed to take up Smith's petition, directing Trump's team to submit a response by Dec. 20. The court made clear its "response does not mean the court will take up the case — only that it will consider the request in an expedited fashion."

"Crooked Joe Biden's henchman, Deranged Jack Smith, is so obsessed with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election with the goal of preventing President Trump from retaking the Oval Office, as the President is poised to do, that Smith is willing to try for a Hail Mary by racing to the Supreme Court and attempting to bypass the appellate process," a spokesperson for Trump's campaign said in a statement prior to SCOTUS' answer.

The spokesperson reiterated Trump's claim that this trial — and all the others — are "politically motivated."

Trump's team appealed federal Judge Tanya Chutkan's Dec. 1 ruling that he can, indeed, stand trial, saying the former president does not get a "lifelong get-out-of-jail-free pass." Further, Trump's legal team asked the appellate court to put a halt to Smith's proceedings while it deliberated, putting the March 4 trial start in jeopardy.

"There is absolutely no reason to rush this sham to trial except to injure President Trump and tens of millions of his supporters," Trump's campaign spokesperson said. "President Trump will continue to fight for Justice and oppose these authoritarian tactics."