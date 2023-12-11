×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | campaign | jack smith | deranged | scotus

Trump Camp Hits 'Deranged' Smith for SCOTUS 'Hail Mary'

By    |   Monday, 11 December 2023 07:19 PM EST

The Trump campaign decried Jack Smith's "Hail Mary" at circumventing the appeals process on Monday, calling the special counsel "deranged" for "racing to the Supreme Court" over whether the former president has immunity from prosecution.

Smith asked the high court to quickly take up the issue of whether Trump can be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election, a move that attempted to bypass the appeals court. Smith beseeched SCOTUS that Trump's "trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected."

The Supreme Court agreed to take up Smith's petition, directing Trump's team to submit a response by Dec. 20. The court made clear its "response does not mean the court will take up the case — only that it will consider the request in an expedited fashion."

"Crooked Joe Biden's henchman, Deranged Jack Smith, is so obsessed with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election with the goal of preventing President Trump from retaking the Oval Office, as the President is poised to do, that Smith is willing to try for a Hail Mary by racing to the Supreme Court and attempting to bypass the appellate process," a spokesperson for Trump's campaign said in a statement prior to SCOTUS' answer.

The spokesperson reiterated Trump's claim that this trial — and all the others — are "politically motivated."

Trump's team appealed federal Judge Tanya Chutkan's Dec. 1 ruling that he can, indeed, stand trial, saying the former president does not get a "lifelong get-out-of-jail-free pass." Further, Trump's legal team asked the appellate court to put a halt to Smith's proceedings while it deliberated, putting the March 4 trial start in jeopardy.

"There is absolutely no reason to rush this sham to trial except to injure President Trump and tens of millions of his supporters," Trump's campaign spokesperson said. "President Trump will continue to fight for Justice and oppose these authoritarian tactics."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump campaign called special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” for “racing to the Supreme Court” over whether the former president has immunity from prosecution.
trump, campaign, jack smith, deranged, scotus
312
2023-19-11
Monday, 11 December 2023 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved