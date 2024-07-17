Trump Campaign Hesitates on VP Debate Commitment

The Trump campaign expressed hesitation Wednesday about committing to a vice-presidential debate schedule, citing uncertainty over the Democrat nominee for vice president.

"We don't know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can't lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate," said Brian Hughes, a senior advisor for the Trump campaign, in a press release on Wednesday.

Potential 2024 Vice Presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris has already accepted three dates for a vice-presidential debate against Republican candidate J.D. Vance.

A Biden-Harris campaign official disclosed to Spectrum News that Harris had agreed to debate dates set to be hosted by CBS News in May, well before Vance was officially named to the Republican ticket. The dates proposed by Harris were July 23 and Aug. 12, with an additional agreement for Aug. 13.

"Now that the Trump campaign has selected a running mate, we encourage them to agree to a debate between Vice President Harris and Senator Vance," the Biden-Harris campaign official stated.

Harris and Vance had their first discussion on Tuesday following the announcement that Vance would join the Trump ticket on Monday. However, sources familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that no terms for a debate were finalized during their conversation.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.