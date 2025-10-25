Poll: Fewer Blacks, Latinos, Hold Favorable Views of Trump

Just 16% of Black Americans and 30% of Latinos hold favorable views of President Donald Trump, according to a poll released earlier this week by the Public Religion Research Institute.

Trump made significant gains among minority voters in 2024, exit polls show.

He won roughly 15% of Black voters, nearly double his share in 2020, and between 42% and 48% of Latino voters, depending on the survey.

Analysts say his biggest inroads came from younger Black men and Latino men, particularly in states like Texas and Florida, helping him assemble one of the most racially diverse Republican coalitions in decades.

The PRRI survey, conducted online Aug. 15-Sept. 8 among 5,543 adults, also found that 56% agree “President Trump is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy,” up from 52% in March.

Comparatively, 41% agree “President Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

That figure included 91% of Democrats and 65% of independents. In contrast, 41% of Americans (and 82% of Republicans) agreed “President Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

Additionally, 62% of Americans believe things in the U.S. are going in the wrong direction (92% of Democrats, 24% of Republicans), while 65% believe things are headed in the wrong direction with the economy and ways the federal government is functioning.

Sixty percent believe things are going in the wrong direction with foreign relations with other countries while 57% think the same on how the government is handling undocumented immigrants.

Republicans rate these areas far more positively than Democrats and independents.

A majority of Americans have confidence in the military (73%), the police (67%), and colleges and universities (57%), though fewer than half of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court (49%), the Department of Justice (47%), organized religion (44%), ICE (42%), the federal government (41%), news organizations (38%), and large corporations (34%).