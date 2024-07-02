WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Boasts Massive Q2 Fundraising Haul

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 04:09 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump declared a fundraising victory Tuesday for the second quarter of 2024 against his chief political rival, President Joe Biden.

"Trump crushes Biden in Q2 Fundraising," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Trump campaign it had raised $331 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $264 million for Biden.

Earlier in the day, the Biden camp announced it had raised $127 million in June, representing almost a 50% increase from May.

Both candidates appear to be making negative press work in their favor as Trump claimed a huge $52.8 million haul following his conviction in a Manhattan court in May. On Monday, the Biden camp claimed they raked in more than $33 million following his less than impressive debate performance last week.

While the Trump campaign has seized on Biden's lackluster debate performance as indicative of a weak America that needs course correction, Biden has used Monday's Supreme Court decision regarding presidential immunity as their talking point to lure donors.

Biden's massive campaign war chest poses a curious dilemma for Democrats in the event they seek to replace Biden.

The vast sums of money that have already been donated to Biden can't just be assigned to another candidate. Experts have noted that Vice President Kamala Harris would control most of the money the campaign has accumulated if she were to slide into the presidential role.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 July 2024 04:09 PM
