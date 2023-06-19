×
Tags: trump | biden | documents | poll

Trump Slams Quinnipiac, Fox News Poll

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 06:41 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning rebuked the results of a poll pinning him against President Joe Biden.

"The Quinnipiac" and Fox News Poll "keeps showing on 'TRUMP' vs. Biden is not just an old Poll, it is a BAD Poll," the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It under samples Republicans by 10 points, which means, instead of being down 4 points, I am up 6 points. Other Polls show me much higher than that, but FoxNews will always attempt, as they did in 2016, to only show negatives on MAGA & TRUMP. We're winning BIG, they don't like it, the RINOS don't like it, the Democrats don't like it but, most of all, the Marxists & Communists don't like it!"

The poll, published on Wednesday, reports that Biden, in a hypothetical matchup, is the preferred candidate with 48% compared to Trump's 44%.

But the Quinnipiac poll falls only days after an  Ipsos/ABC News poll conducted from June 9-10 that found, just after the Biden-led Department of Justice indicted Trump, that 47% of Americans believe the unsealed charges were politically motivated, while 37% said it's not political at all, and 16% saying they weren't sure.

The dividing opinions over political malfeasance solidified along party lines, the poll found, with Democrats believing the indictment was apolitical and Republicans mostly suspecting prejudices were at play.

Just a day before the indictment against Trump was unsealed, Chair of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that it was rather odd timing for charges against Trump to be revealed a day after his committee received information that the FBI has evidence suggesting Biden was under the influence of a "bribery scheme" by Ukrainian oligarch during his time as vice president.

"Well, I don't think it's any coincidence that the day that the House Oversight Committee has access to an FBI form that suggests Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme that the DOJ comes back and indicts Donald Trump," Comer told Newsmax. "We've talked about this for over a year now that the DOJ and the FBI has a two-tiered system of justice."

Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning rebuked the results of a poll pinning him against President Joe Biden.
Monday, 19 June 2023 06:41 PM
