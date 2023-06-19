×
Tags: rasmussen poll | donald trump | joe biden

Rasmussen Poll: Even After Indictment, Trump Leads Biden

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 02:27 PM EDT

In the first poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports following Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges, the former president holds a comfortable lead over President Joe Biden.

According to the survey, 45% of likely U.S. voters would chose Trump in a presidential election rematch in 2024, while 39% would vote for Biden. Another 12% say they would select some other candidate.

Other results from the poll include:

  • If the presidential election were between Biden and Trump, 78% of Republicans, 15% of Democrats, and 46% of unaffiliated voters would vote for the former president. Biden would get the votes from 76% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans, and 26% of unaffiliated voters.
  • Biden has a 42% to 41% advantage among women voters; 49% of the male voters polled prefer Trump over the 38% who prefer Biden.
  • Trump would get the votes from 48% of whites, 42% of Black voters, and 39% of other minorities. Biden has the support of 39% of whites, 44% of Blacks, and 36% of other minorities.
  • Voters under 40 favor Biden over Trump, 41% to 35%, while voters 40 and older prefer Trump over Biden, 50% to 39%.
  • The Biden administration is more corrupt than most recent administrations, according to 45% of voters, while 37% think the administration is less corrupt. Another 14% say the level of corruption is about the same as most recent administrations.
  • Although 65% of Democrats believe the Biden administration is less corrupt than most recent administrations, that belief is shared by only 14% of Republicans, and 29% of voters not affiliated with either major party. The Biden administration is more corrupt, according to 76% of Republicans, 14% of Democrat,s and 48% of unaffiliated voters.
  • According to 52% of voters, Biden is a worse president than most recent ones, while 32% think he is better than most recent presidents. Another 15% say Biden is about the same as most recent presidents.
  • Among Democrats, 60% say Biden is better than most recent presidents, an opinion shared by just 12% of Republicans and 20% of unaffiliated voters. Among Republicans, 81% say Biden is worse than most recent presidents, an opinion shared by 17% of Democrats and 60% of unaffiliated voters.

The Rasmussen survey was carried out on June 12-14 among 986 likely U.S. voters. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


