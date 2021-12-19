Trump Rails At 'Horrible Job' Biden's Done Against COVID

President Joe Biden has done a “horrible job” against COVID-19 — and one reason people are refusing to take the vaccine is because they don’t trust him, former President Donald Trump says in a new interview.

In remarks to Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” aired Sunday, Trump derided Biden’s promise to better handle the pandemic.

“Biden was going to do a wonderful job on COVID, right? … He's done a horrible job,” Trump said. “Look at what's gone on. Today we set a record on cases, a record,” he said in an apparent reference to New York state’s record spike in positive cases of the virus.

“And one of the reasons people don't take the vaccine is they don't trust Biden,” he asserted.

Trump also explained why he never fired infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — arguing that he just simply ignored his advice.

“I didn't listen to him,” Trump said. “If you think about it, he wanted to keep our country open to China, and I closed it. He wanted to keep our country open to Europe, and I closed it. He talked about masks being no good — well, I'm not a huge mask believer, but I think they have some purpose. And now he's a radical masker.”

“Everything he's done — he's a great promoter,” Trump said, adding: “He wanted to keep our country …open to all these places, and I didn't do it.”

According to Trump, China “destroyed the whole world” with the coronavirus spread — and the Biden administration is “killing our economy.”

“Not only this country, they really destroyed the world, the whole world,” Trump said of China. “If you look at what's going on, and Biden said I will solve it…. As you know and everybody reports it, even the fake news sometimes, but there are more deaths this year than there were — and we have all of these vaccines, and we have all of these incredible therapeutics. They're not doing their job. They don't know what the hell they're doing. The mandates are killing our economy.”

The former president also lamented that under the Biden administration, the United States has “never been so disrespected,” particularly after the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“There's never been a time like this," he said. "The Afghan withdrawal, I wanted to withdraw more than anybody, and I was doing it beautifully with power and strength. The way he just came in and surrendered, I think when China, when Russia, when these people are looking at what happened on that, I think it's the lowest point, I think it's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to our country.”

Trump argued China should have to pay $60 trillion in reparations for COVID throughout the world.

“They have to pay reparations. And China doesn't have the money to pay those reparations. I believe that worldwide — I'm not just talking United States, worldwide — $60 trillion of damage. … China doesn't have $60 trillion. But they have to do something to make up for what they've done.”

But he said Biden is “afraid” of China.

“And I think he's afraid of the fact that they gave billions of dollars to his son [Hunter],” Trump said.

“I ask friends of yours, the biggest people there are in terms of Wall Street, ‘can you go into China and walk away with a billion and a half dollars?’ … They said nobody does that. Nobody. Most sophisticated guy on Wall Street can't walk in and walk out in 10 minutes with $1.5 billion.”

Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Chinese equity firm that was trying to raise a $1.5 billion financial stake. Hunter Biden has maintained that he did not make $1.5 billion from his involvement with the firm.

The former president also railed at the conditions on the southern border of the United States, an issue he made a top priority, including stemming the flow of illegal drugs.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are dying. … there's never been a war that anybody lost numbers like this,” he said of deaths from illegal drugs. “We're losing hundreds of thousands of people a year to drugs. …we had it really largely stopped. It would have been just about stopped, and then these people got into office, and they've destroyed it. They're destroying our country.”

Along with his criticism of the Biden administration, Trump also condemned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., particularly for allowing the passage of Biden’s hard infrastructure bill.

“The uninfrastructure bill, it's only 9% infrastructure…There was no way that that should have been passed. It should have been 100% for infrastructure,” Trump said. “So what's happening is we had a thing called the debt ceiling, and [McConnell] could have used that to win everything, and he chose not to.”

But Trump warned “we have a bigger problem because they have a so-called voting rights bill which is voting rights for Democrats because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if that passes.”

Asked if there’ll be a rematch between him and Hillary Clinton, Trump said, “I’d like that.”

“The woman's crooked as can be,” he charged. “She cheated on the election. They spied on my campaign. Remember I put out that little statement, they're spying on my campaign, and all hell broke out. You know why it broke out? Because they knew I was right. They knew I was right. And all of these things that happened, let's see what happens now. Let's see what happens to Hunter, let's see what happens to all of it.”

