Florida AG to Newsmax: Biden Must Hire Drug Czar to Combat Opioid Crisis

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has run out of patience with the Biden administration's handling of the opioid crisis in America.

Moody recently sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting that he either hire a full-time drug czar — someone who'd presumably take the fentanyl crisis seriously — or step aside and let other parties dictate what's needed to solve this escalating concern in our nation.

"[The fentanyl crisis] is happening because of the problems at the border," Moody told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Katrina Szish and Michael Grimm.

The Biden White House is intentionally "dismantling our immigration structures at the border, and the onslaught" has been nonstop, said Moody, while adding that last year's border arrests of criminals on the U.S. government's Terror Watch List were five times the number of any previous year.

As for fentanyl, narcotics officers in Escambia County, Florida, in the past week alone have seized 1,600 grams of fentanyl, which would be enough to kill every citizen living in the northwest part of the state, said Moody.

"That's an amazing, astounding amount," said Moody, while adding she has requested that fentanyl be classified as a "weapon of mass destruction" by the government.

By most accounts, the Trump administration took border matters and drug seizures seriously.

As for Biden, Moody said he's done "nothing" to eradicate fentanyl from our towns and citizens.

Biden also refuses to get tough with China — the world's most notorious distributor of fentanyl — or show interest in implementing stronger immigration policies, explained Moody.

"[The president] hasn't even been to the border because he said he has more important things to do," said Moody, who reiterated that it's time for Biden to either "step up" or move aside.

"You can hear the passion in my voice" when discussing the opioid and border crises, said Moody, who's married to a law enforcement officer.

The drug officers "are just barely keeping their heads above water," while the Biden administration "has failed" them," said Moody.

The Biden administration has "purposely let us down at the border," the Florida AG added.

As bad as things seem now, Moody said the respective border states should brace for "pandemonium" once Title 42 — a Trump-era health order that prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the southern border due to the COVID-19 pandemic — expires soon.

The Biden plan from the beginning of his presidency was always to let the migrants "overrun our border," said Moody.

Moody said that's likely why the president routinely dodges border questions from the media.

"They've already lost the border ... and their [long-range] plan is to eventually let everybody in," said Moody.

