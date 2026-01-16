Justice Dept Wants Life Sentence for Man Who Tried to Kill Trump

The Justice Department has asked for a life sentence for the man convicted of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024.

Ryan Routh was found guilty in September on charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several gun violations.

He is being held in a Miami federal prison after being convicted in the failed attempt on Trump's life that was stopped by a Secret Service agent.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

In court documents filed Friday, prosecutors said Routh’s crime merits a life sentence because he took steps to assassinate a major presidential candidate and has never expressed regret or remorse.

"The Constitution affords citizens many peaceful avenues to oppose or express strong dissent about a Presidential candidate — murder is not one of them," the prosecutors wrote in their 21-page sentencing memorandum.

Routh spent weeks planning to kill Trump, staking out his golf course in West Palm Beach for 12 hours before aiming at the president.

"Cravenly, in cold blood, Routh attempted to kill President Trump, putting at risk of death also a brave Secret Service agent and potentially anyone in the line of fire," prosecutors wrote.

The probation office’s presentence investigation report also recommended a life sentence, prosecutors said.

Routh, who represented himself at the trial, argued he was unable to effectively confront witnesses, prosecutors wrote.

Last October, Routh asked a federal judge to move him to a state that permits assisted suicide.



