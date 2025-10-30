Ryan Routh Seeks Move to State With Assisted Suicide

The man found guilty of plotting to kill President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course last fall has asked a federal judge to move him to a state that permits assisted suicide, The Hill reported Thursday.

Ryan Routh is being held in a Miami federal prison after being convicted in the failed attempt on Trump's life that was stopped by a Secret Service agent. Routh was found guilty in September on charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several gun violations.

Routh, no stranger to making bizarre requests, has written a letter to Judge Aileen Cannon that he is a "constant failure" and has asked to be moved to a state where medical aid in dying is legal.

In July, Routh had asked to be part of prisoner swap with Russia so that he may "freeze to death in Siberia" lamenting that he would not be eligible for the death penalty, and asked Cannon "trade" him for another country's political prisoner.

In his latest letter, Routh said he "still hold(s) out hope" that his life may be traded for American prisoners being held by a foreign adversary.

"Trade me for a Palestinian prisoner in Israel to have my spot in Hawaii, or a POW of Ukraine suffering in Russia or any prisoner anywhere that is suffering," Routh continued in his latest request. "I'm unaware of prisoners in Sudan, Haiti, Myanmar or all the other places of conflict but trade [me anywhere]."

Medically assisted suicide is permitted in 11 states — California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington — as well as Washington, D.C., according to Dying With Dignity.