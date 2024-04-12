Trump: 'Remedy' Needed After Arizona Court Went 'Too Far'

Former President Donald Trump Friday called on the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs to "act as fast as possible" to "remedy" this week's state Supreme Court ruling upholding a 160-year-old, pre-statehood law completely banning abortion in the state.

"The Supreme Court in Arizona went too far on their Abortion Ruling, enacting and approving an inappropriate Law from 1864," Trump posted on his Truth Social page Friday afternoon. "So now the Governor and the Arizona Legislature must use HEART, COMMON SENSE, and ACT IMMEDIATELY, to remedy what has happened."

He did not say in the post if he is calling, like others on both sides of the issue, for the Arizona legislature to repeal the abortion law altogether.

Trump also said earlier this week he thought the Arizona court went too far, but he thought the issue would be "quickly" handled.

"As you know, it's all about states' rights," he told reporters in Georgia Wednesday. "That will be straightened out. And I'm sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason, and that will be taken care of, I think, very quickly."

State GOP Rep. Alexander Kolodin told Newsmax Friday that it is his wish that fellow Republican lawmakers will push for a "conditional act" that would kick into place if Democrats pass a "radical initiative" on abortion.

"I'd like to see us refer something to the ballot that says if and only if the Democrats' radical initiative passes, then here are the restrictions that we could have on abortions: 15 weeks, restrictions for health and safety, and regulation of health and safety so that we're not having the back-alley abortions that the Democrats are attempting to legalize," Kolodin said.

Trump, meanwhile, Friday reiterated his call for abortion legislation to be determined on the state level, not federally.

"Remember, it is now up to the States and the Good Will of those that represent THE PEOPLE' Trump said. "We must ideally have the three Exceptions for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother. This is important! Democrats are the EXTREMISTS - They support Abortion up to the moment of birth, and even execution of Babies, in some cases, after birth. This should not be."

His post comes after Vice President Kamala Harris, who is traveling to Arizona Friday after the court's ruling, blamed the restrictive decision on Trump.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, has continued to vow his support U.S. Supreme Court’s rollback of Roe vs. Wade, taking place during his administration, and says decisions on abortion legislation should be left to states to determine.

However, Harris and President Joe Biden's administration say Trump's Supreme Court appointments set the stage for overturning Roe vs. Wade, and encouraged states to pass more restrictive laws on abortion, including heartbeat bills, reports The Arizona Republic.

The vice president further insisted that Trump, softening his abortion stance with his comments on state determination, would nevertheless sign a national abortion ban, but his campaign has called her assertion "dishonest" and stressed that he wants state-level laws, not a national ban.